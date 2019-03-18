Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0927 or 0.00002310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $22.11 million and $1.32 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00386338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.01671408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00229801 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004866 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, IDEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bancor Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

