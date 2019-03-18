Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 129,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.84 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.16. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

