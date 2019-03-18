DSW (DSW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DSW (NYSE:DSW) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect DSW to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DSW opened at $25.40 on Monday. DSW has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Get DSW alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DSW from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of DSW from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

In related news, CEO Roger Rawlins sold 21,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $649,470.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolee Lee sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $109,468.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/dsw-dsw-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.