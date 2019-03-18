Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Receives $77.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

DY stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $748.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 120,697 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

