Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. 38,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,769. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

