Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.79

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 663810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $505.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.00% and a negative net margin of 1,938.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18471.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 35,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $316,869.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,934.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Louis Johnson sold 20,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $187,507.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,091. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 515.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

