e-Therapeutics (ETX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.10

Shares of e-Therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 110000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

In related news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones purchased 84,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,914.02 ($7,727.71).

e-Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:ETX)

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

