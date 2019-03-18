East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 200.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of East West Bancorp worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2,245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 201,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 193,045 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,128 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Finally, Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $52.40 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $116,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $100,121.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

