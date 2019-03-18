East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,213 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,203.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,209,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,135,320 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 306.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,354,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,791,000 after buying an additional 1,021,359 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,666,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,066,000 after buying an additional 516,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,420,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,264,000 after buying an additional 483,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,245.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 201,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 193,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $100,121.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $116,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

EWBC opened at $52.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 37.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/east-west-bancorp-inc-ewbc-shares-sold-by-standard-life-aberdeen-plc.html.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.