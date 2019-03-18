EBCH (EBCH) Market Cap Tops $78,778.00

EBCH (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, EBCH has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One EBCH token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. EBCH has a total market capitalization of $78,778.00 and $0.00 worth of EBCH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00390377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.01659504 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00229797 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001792 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004929 BTC.

EBCH Token Profile

EBCH was first traded on November 4th, 2017. EBCH’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. The official website for EBCH is CoinPulse.io. EBCH’s official Twitter account is @eBCHCoin.

EBCH Token Trading

EBCH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCH using one of the exchanges listed above.

