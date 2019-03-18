ECR Minerals PLC (LON:ECR) shares dropped 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01). Approximately 568,071 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62.

Get ECR Minerals alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ECR Minerals (ECR) Shares Down 9.3%” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/ecr-minerals-ecr-shares-down-9-3.html.

About ECR Minerals (LON:ECR)

ECR Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral projects in Argentina, the Philippines, and Australia. The company has 100% interests in the Avoca, Bailieston, Moormbool, and Timor gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. The company has a 25% interest in the Danglay epithermal gold project located in a prolific gold and copper mining district in the north of the Philippines; and a 100% interest in the SLM gold project situated in La Rioja Province, Argentina.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for ECR Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECR Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.