Edgeless (EDG) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Edgeless has a market cap of $12.19 million and approximately $82,928.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00003031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, Liqui and ABCC. In the last week, Edgeless has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00387823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.01663256 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00229553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,642,107 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, ABCC, Liqui, Livecoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

