Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $143,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $91.27 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

