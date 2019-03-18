Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $177,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,660 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,798,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,245,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,610,000 after purchasing an additional 197,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,247,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,649,000 after purchasing an additional 136,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,741,000 after purchasing an additional 626,387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,072,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,412 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

