Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $224,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a-has-224000-stake-in-ishares-msci-brazil-etf-ewz.html.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.