Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

EIGR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of EIGR opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.48. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 39,343 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,263,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

