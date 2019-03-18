Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (EIGR)

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

EIGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

EIGR stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $253.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10).

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,263,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.