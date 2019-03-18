Elbit Systems (ESLT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $129.83 on Friday. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $109.81 and a 52 week high of $137.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,989,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 583,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,276,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,276,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 363,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,632,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.