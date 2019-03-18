Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Position Reduced by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lessened its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 17,720.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,420,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 526.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,444,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,956,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,845 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,693,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,425,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,828,556.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,506,095.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 833,190 shares of company stock worth $102,388,102. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $123.94 on Monday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

