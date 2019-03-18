Elite Hits Market Cap of $824,265.00 (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Elite coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Elite has traded down 95.2% against the dollar. Elite has a total market cap of $824,265.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023202 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004784 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006561 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00015450 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00123106 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Elite Profile

Elite (CRYPTO:1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,178,383,721 coins and its circulating supply is 26,376,030,606 coins. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.net. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

