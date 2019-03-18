Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 764,862 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 227,859 shares.The stock last traded at $2.51 and had previously closed at $1.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerge Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 3.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 122.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. HPS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerge Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Emerge Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerge Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:EMES)

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

