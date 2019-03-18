Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.66 Billion

Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce $4.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.64 billion and the highest is $4.67 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.97 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $20.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $430,663,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 365,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 55,399 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.79. 3,938,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,592. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

