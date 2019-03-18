Empire (EMP.A) PT Raised to C$34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Empire from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. CIBC raised shares of Empire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.19.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$28.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. Empire has a 12 month low of C$17.43 and a 12 month high of C$26.34.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

