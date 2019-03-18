Enbridge Inc (ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,506,277 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the February 15th total of 27,432,950 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,255,315 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other news, insider Allen C. Capps sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $241,148.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.33 per share, for a total transaction of $385,069.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,406 shares of company stock worth $459,513 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $1,759,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,840,000 after purchasing an additional 441,076 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $552,827,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $2,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $36.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.70. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wolfe Research raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

