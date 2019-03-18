Energi Market Cap Hits $18.24 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00032479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $18.24 million and approximately $169,497.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00387833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025130 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.01670465 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00229626 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 13,967,876 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

