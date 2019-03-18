Energy Income Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,140,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,908,000. Equitrans Midstream comprises approximately 2.0% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $20.19 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

ETRN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

