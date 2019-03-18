Energy Income Partners LLC Has $923,000 Position in Fortis Inc (FTS)

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Fortis by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of FTS opened at $36.68 on Monday. Fortis Inc has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.19). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/energy-income-partners-llc-has-923000-position-in-fortis-inc-fts.html.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.