Energy Income Partners LLC Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,868,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596,527 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 10.2% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.97% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $513,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $243,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,300,501.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $733,300. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

