ENI (ENI) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.60 ($20.47) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.12 ($21.07).

ENI opened at €15.59 ($18.13) on Friday. ENI has a 1-year low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a 1-year high of €16.90 ($19.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

