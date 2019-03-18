Enova International Inc (ENVA) COO Gregory T. Zeeman Sells 25,000 Shares

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) COO Gregory T. Zeeman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $609,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,070.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $24.74 on Monday. Enova International Inc has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 8.13.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enova International Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 163.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 252,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 156,373 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 54.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 349,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 123,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 90,013 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 104,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 50,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Enova International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Enova International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Enova International Inc (ENVA) COO Gregory T. Zeeman Sells 25,000 Shares” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/enova-international-inc-enva-coo-gregory-t-zeeman-sells-25000-shares.html.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.