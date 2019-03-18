Ensco (ESV) & Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF) Financial Contrast

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) and Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ensco and Ensign Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ensco $1.71 billion 1.15 -$639.70 million ($1.34) -3.34 Ensign Energy Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ensign Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ensco.

Profitability

This table compares Ensco and Ensign Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensco -37.51% -6.95% -4.06% Ensign Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ensco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ensign Energy Services does not pay a dividend. Ensco pays out -3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Ensco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ensco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ensco and Ensign Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensco 1 9 7 0 2.35 Ensign Energy Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ensco currently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 63.69%. Given Ensco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ensco is more favorable than Ensign Energy Services.

Summary

Ensco beats Ensign Energy Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco Plc engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. It operates its business through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs. The Jackups segment offers contract drilling service. The Others segment consists of management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company was founded on July 3, 1905 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries. It also provides directional drilling and related services for conventional and horizontal drilling applications; shallow to deep well services, such as completions, abandonments, production workovers, and bottom hole pump changes to oil and natural gas producers; and interactive pressure drilling services with self-contained systems comprising nitrogen generation, compression equipment, and surface control systems. In addition, the company rents drill strings, loaders, tanks, pumps, rig matting, blow-out preventers, waste bins, and wastewater treatment equipment for the drilling and completions segments of the oilfield industry; and wireline and production testing services to the oil and natural gas industry. Further, it offers transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated a fleet of 201 land drilling rigs, 27 specialty rigs, and 110 well servicing rigs. Ensign Energy Services Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

