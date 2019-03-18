Shares of Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSE:ERD) were down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 103,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 49,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market cap of $36.29 million and a P/E ratio of -9.13.

Get Erdene Resource Development alerts:

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/erdene-resource-development-erd-stock-price-down-4-5.html.

About Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD)

Erdene Resource Development Corporation engages in the exploration and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the development of the Bayan Khundii gold project; and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project situated in southwest Mongolia.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.