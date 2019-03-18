Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) CFO Angela L. Kleiman Sells 1,177 Shares

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) CFO Angela L. Kleiman sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $341,000.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.25. 291,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $226.22 and a one year high of $291.23.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19. The firm had revenue of $353.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.76 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.60 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

