Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,671 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.04% of Essex Property Trust worth $492,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $290.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $226.22 and a 52 week high of $291.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.19. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $353.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.19%.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John D. Eudy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.98, for a total transaction of $1,284,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Burkart sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.51, for a total transaction of $84,829.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,922.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,406 shares of company stock worth $3,049,725. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

