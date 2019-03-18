Essex Property Trust’s (ESS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $303.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.60 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $289.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $226.22 and a 52 week high of $291.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19. The business had revenue of $353.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.76 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.19%.

In other news, EVP John F. Burkart sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.51, for a total value of $84,829.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,922.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.06, for a total value of $1,035,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

