Europa Oil & Gas’ (EOG) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of EOG stock opened at GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.61. Europa Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.49 ($0.07).

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.