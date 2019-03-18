Evertec Inc (EVTC) Position Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Evertec were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 290,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,129,000 after buying an additional 48,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,897,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,347,000 after buying an additional 233,554 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, insider Diana I. Rivera-Ramirez sold 1,500 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $42,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 152,221 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $4,111,489.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,561,145.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,621 shares of company stock worth $5,252,105. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $28.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.67. Evertec Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.72 million. Evertec had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 64.03%. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

