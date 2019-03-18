Evgen Pharma (EVG) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Evgen Pharma PLC (LON:EVG)’s share price rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.20 ($0.22). Approximately 138,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 207,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.20).

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evgen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $17.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.73.

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

