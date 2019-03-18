Exfo Inc (EXFO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exfo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. Exfo posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exfo will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exfo.

Get Exfo alerts:

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Exfo had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exfo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Exfo from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on Exfo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exfo stock. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Exfo worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exfo stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,931. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $190.66 million, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exfo (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.