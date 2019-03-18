Experian plc (EXPN) Receives GBX 1,960 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,960 ($25.61).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,031 ($26.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Experian has a one year low of GBX 1,494.50 ($19.53) and a one year high of GBX 2,069 ($27.04).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

