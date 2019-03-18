F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Stake Lowered by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,323 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on F5 Networks to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered F5 Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.05.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $153.69 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $199.71. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.60, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kara Lynn Sprague sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $112,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,402. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

