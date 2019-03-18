Facebook, Inc. (FB) COO Sells $9,528,200.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $9,528,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $9,071,700.00.

On Thursday, February 14th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $9,002,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total value of $7,971,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 8th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $7,791,300.00.

On Thursday, December 27th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $7,266,050.00.

Shares of FB opened at $165.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Nomura upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

