Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 3,204 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,446,000. Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 750,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,124,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 96,293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 118,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,441 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,742,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ANGL opened at $28.55 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $29.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

