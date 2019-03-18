Family Legacy Inc. Has $558,000 Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra set a $158.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.73.

NYSE:DE opened at $158.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $167.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In related news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $1,868,208.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,586.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

