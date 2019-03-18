Farmers Trust Co. Has $5.50 Million Position in Visa Inc (V)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.7% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 23,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 154,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $155.46 on Monday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.03 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The company has a market capitalization of $312.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price objective for the company. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.23.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total transaction of $11,339,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

