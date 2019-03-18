FDx Advisors Inc. Has $14.78 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20,103.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,424,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268,677 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,093,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,299,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,861 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $952,900,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,823,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,425,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,266 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,711,000 after acquiring an additional 773,506 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $191.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.31 and a 52-week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.79.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

