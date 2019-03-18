Federated Investors Inc. PA Purchases 915,162 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,558,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915,162 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of Federated Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $545,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $1,516,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Procter & Gamble to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

NYSE PG opened at $102.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $102.89. The firm has a market cap of $258.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $123,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,208,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $119,763,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

