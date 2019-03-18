Financial Contrast: Datawatch (DWCH) versus SendGrid (SEND)

Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) and SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Datawatch has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SendGrid has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Datawatch and SendGrid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datawatch 0 1 1 0 2.50 SendGrid 0 2 4 0 2.67

Datawatch currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.85%. SendGrid has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential downside of 32.20%. Given Datawatch’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Datawatch is more favorable than SendGrid.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datawatch and SendGrid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datawatch $41.68 million 4.00 -$9.25 million N/A N/A SendGrid $111.89 million 23.04 -$6.25 million ($0.19) -284.63

SendGrid has higher revenue and earnings than Datawatch.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Datawatch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of SendGrid shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Datawatch shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of SendGrid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Datawatch and SendGrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datawatch -24.71% 2.35% 1.22% SendGrid -4.03% -0.86% -0.70%

Summary

SendGrid beats Datawatch on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datawatch

Datawatch Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes business computer software products to self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets in the United States and internationally. Its software solutions allow organizations to access, analyze, and visualize their information. The company's products include Datawatch Monarch, a self-service data preparation tool to explore, manipulate, and merge new data sources; Datawatch Monarch Swarm, a browser-based platform offers team-driven data preparation and centralized data marketplace for speed collaboration; Datawatch Panopticon designed for situations for data analysis; and Datawatch Report Mining Server, a solution for data preparation capabilities. It also provides implementation and support of its software products, as well as training on their use and administration. The company sells its products to end-users through distributors, value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and strategic partners. Datawatch Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc. operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

