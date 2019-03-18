Financial Review: Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (LDSVF) and Hershey (HSY)

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) and Hershey (NYSE:HSY) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Hershey shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hershey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation and Hershey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation 0 0 0 0 N/A Hershey 3 9 1 0 1.85

Hershey has a consensus price target of $100.82, suggesting a potential downside of 8.78%. Given Hershey’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hershey is more favorable than Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation and Hershey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hershey $7.79 billion 2.96 $1.18 billion $5.36 20.62

Hershey has higher revenue and earnings than Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation.

Profitability

This table compares Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation and Hershey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation N/A N/A N/A Hershey 15.11% 95.97% 14.93%

Dividends

Hershey pays an annual dividend of $2.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation does not pay a dividend. Hershey pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hershey has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Hershey beats Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brand names. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as in approximately 400 own shops. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Kilchberg, Switzerland.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies. The company provides its products primarily under the Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Almond Joy, Brookside, barkTHINS, Cadbury, Good & Plenty, Heath, Kit Kat, Lancaster, Payday, Rolo, Twizzlers, Whoppers, York, Scharffen Berger, Dagoba, Ice Breakers, Breathsavers, and Bubble Yum brands, as well as under the Krave, Popwell, SkinnyPop, Pirate's Boot, Oatmega, Paqui, Pelon Pelo Rico, IO-IO, Nutrine, Maha Lacto, Jumpin, Sofit, and Tyrrells brands. It markets and sells its products to wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires, and department stores. The Hershey Company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

