Financial Survey: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) versus Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (GETVF)

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) and Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Televisa SAB and Mediaset Espana Comunicacion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Televisa SAB 5.94% 5.74% 2.04% Mediaset Espana Comunicacion N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Grupo Televisa SAB pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion does not pay a dividend. Grupo Televisa SAB pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grupo Televisa SAB and Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Televisa SAB 0 3 5 0 2.63 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Televisa SAB presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 94.67%. Given Grupo Televisa SAB’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grupo Televisa SAB is more favorable than Mediaset Espana Comunicacion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Grupo Televisa SAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Televisa SAB and Mediaset Espana Comunicacion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Televisa SAB $5.27 billion 1.21 $312.93 million $0.54 20.61 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grupo Televisa SAB has higher revenue and earnings than Mediaset Espana Comunicacion.

Summary

Grupo Televisa SAB beats Mediaset Espana Comunicacion on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States. It also offers programming services for cable and pay-per-view television companies in Mexico, other countries in Latin America, the United States, and Europe; and licenses and syndicates television programming. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Other Businesses segment is involved in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, radio, publishing, and publishing distribution businesses. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the indirect management of a public television (TV) service in Spain. The company operates seven TV channels comprising Telecinco, Factoría de Ficción, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It also invests in audiovisual rights and film production; and sells advertising. The company was formerly known as Gestevisión Telecinco, S.A. and changed its name to Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. in May 2011. Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Madrid, Spain. Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. is a subsidiary of Mediaset S.p.A.

